Students in Mullens receive donation from Blessings From Above Foundation

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Students in Mullens got a big surprise as they were the recipients of a generous donation from the Blessings From Above Foundation.

Members of the foundation packed a van and a U-Haul truck before coming all the way from Westchester, Ohio to deliver gifts to students at Mullens Elementary, Mullens Middle, and Herndon Consolidated. Donations included bicycles, toiletries, school supplies, clothing, food.

Every student was also given hand-made blanket to help them stay warm this winter.

The bicycles delivered to Mullens Elementary were awarded to the three students chosen as first-place winners in the school’s Anti-Drug Poster making contest. In total, Blessings From Above donated over 500 blankets, 80 pairs of shoes, 50 backpacks and 10 boxes of children’s books.