BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County students are returning to the classrooms soon. Southern Communications in association with local business’ wanted to make sure teachers are armed with all the necessary supplies.

The ‘Stuff the Bus’ event was held at the Walmart locations in Beckley and MacArthur.

High school volunteers and sports teams took time out of their summer breaks to hand out supplies list. Bookbags, pencils and markers were at the top of the list.

“Beth and the rest of the southern communication teams coordinate it with the rest of the teachers and make sure they have everything they need so they are ready to go back to the classrooms,” said Brittany Martin, an administrator of AccessHealth.

Administrators said that sometimes teachers reach into their own pockets to provide for their classrooms. Southern Communications aims to ease that burden by giving back to the teachers in the community.