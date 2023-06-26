BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to improve your game this summer, come join Hoop Drills and Life Skills Summer Camp!

Sponsored by the City of Bluefield, WV Parks and Recreation Department, this camp will be located at the Bluefield Auditorium at 1780 Stadium Drive, Bluefield, WV 24701. The camps tips off on June 26, 2023, and will last until June 28, 2023. Camp times are 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Monday through Wednesday.

Boys and girls ages 8 through 14 may participate, and is open to the first 100 youth to register on the first day of camp. Free lunch, snack, and water will be provided.

At the conclusion of the camp, all attendees will receive a free basketball, free T-Shirt and a free goody bag.

For additional information, feel free to reach out to Rick Showalter, Bluefield Parks and Recreation Director at (304) 325-5707.