HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — Heritage Farm is excited to once again be hosting their annual Summer Ice Cream-Festival Celebration!

Held July 2nd, the festival will be the 26th anniversary of the farm being open to the community.

The festival will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and will feature homemade ice cream, music, dancing, cast iron cooking, hand blown glass demonstrations, saw mill, shingle mill, special presentations by “Ben Franklin” and “Betsy Ross,” as well as the addition of 7 museums, artisans, animal encounters, Makerspace, and adventure park.

A new attraction called Mountain Rim is open for 2022 with an all new mountain biking course.

For more information about the festival, including ticket sales, other special events, and to learn about the farm’s rich history, please visit www.heritagefarmmuseum.com.