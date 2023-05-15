BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — When school is no longer in session, it usually means more students face food insecurity.

Many food banks and food programs are stocked up to face the summer months.

Bluefield Union Mission is geared up to feed children and their families. Their doors are open Monday through Saturday.

Craig Hammond, the Director of Bluefield Union Mission, said that without the kindness of the community, none of this would be possible.

“The community is amazing. I’ve worked a lot of places, but I think this is the most generous community I’ve been in,” said Hammond.

Those seeking food are not discriminated against. All you need to do is show up and workers will take care of your needs.

For those who want to donate, you can drop off boxes at the front office. If you need assistance, volunteers will help you unload your vehicle.