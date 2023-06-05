BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are ready to “serve it up” this summer, this volleyball camp may be the camp for you.

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia and WVU Tech are hosting this camp under Head Coach Amber Linville, her staff, and players. This weeklong camp will be teaching key skills and techniques of volleyball while also learning the aspects of how to succeed in the game.

Three sessions will be offered. These three sessions are for Elementary School, Middle School, and High School aged players to better prepare players for their upcoming seasons and tryouts.

The camp will start July 31, 2023 through August 4, 2023.

For more information, please visit the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s website.