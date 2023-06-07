HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A fun opportunity will be happening for senior citizens at the McCreery Hotel in Downtown Hinton.

The Summers County Council on Aging will be hosting their annual senior prom on June 17, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. for anyone 60 and older. The prom will be 1950s themed with a performance by an Elvis and Frank Sinatra impersonator.

There will also be a dinner that will be prepared by the Market. At this event, seniors will have the opportunity to have dinner and then enjoy the entertainment with dining and dancing. After those festivities, they have the chance to take prom pictures.

“For all of our seniors, it gives them a chance to get out and participate in a fun event. Some of them had never attended a senior prom until they went to their true senior prom with us, so it gives the seniors an area, they see a lot of what we do for our seniors. We provide senior services, meals and nutrition, all kinds of activities for the seniors in our area. And this is just an extra thing that we do for them,” said Cindy Garrett, the Executive Director for Summers County Council on Aging in Hinton.

For more information on this event, visit summersseniors.com, their Facebook page at Summers County Council on Aging, or call 304-466-4019. You must call to be put on the list for the event.