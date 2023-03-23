HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Three people from Summers County were arrested and charged with eight felonies each.

Tony, Elizabeth and Richard Reese turned themselves into the Summers County Sheriff’s Department for arrest around 10:30 on Thursday morning.

All three are accused of four counts of child abuse resulting in injury, as well as four accounts of gross child neglect resulting in injury.

Each of them could face sentences between four and twenty years if convicted.

The charges stem from a February incident when an eleven-year-old child ran away from the Reese’s home.

When law enforcement found the child, court documents state the child was covered in bruises and welts.

“Throughout the course of that investigation, we received a significant amount of evidence that something was taking place in that residence,” said Summers County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Tim Adkins.

Court documents also outline other claims of abuse against the Reeses, including starvation of the child, not allowing the child to sleep, and even whipping the child with belts.

Chief Deputy Adkins told 59News this investigation was conducted exceptionally thoroughly.

“These kinds of investigations just take time, and we owe it to the victims to take our time and make sure that all the evidence is where it needs to be before we do submit a criminal complaint for arrest warrants,” said Chief Deputy Adkins.

Tony, Elizabeth and Richard Reese were all released on twenty thousand dollar bonds while they await trial.

Stick with 59News for further updates.