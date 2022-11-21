HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Summers County sheriff’s department is working hard to try to make Christmas special for kids in the community this year.

They are asking for donations for their Shop with a Cop program, where they take kids from low-income families in the area shopping to get them something they really want this Christmas.

Sheriff Justin Faris said shop with a Cop holds a special place in his heart because when he was younger, he was on the receiving end of the gifts.

“I was taken for Shop with a Cop and I remember it like it was yesterday. It was a big part of my life growing up as a kid. So I know it affects these kids. It’s a great program. It’s a really good way for us to give back to the community that we serve,” Faris told 59News.

The sheriff’s department is hoping to raise four thousand dollars for this year’s event.

They will be hosting a fundraiser at the Church of God in Hinton Saturday, November 26th.

Donation checks can be sent to the Sheriff’s Department at 123 Temple St. in Hinton.