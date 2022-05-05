SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – On May 5, 2022, Summersville hosted its first tourism awards luncheon since before the pandemic.

Not only did tourism partners attend the event, but also community members and local schools. The luncheon highlighted all the local business and tourism Summersville has to offer. Executive Director of the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tracy McCoy said her job is to promote Summersville to the rest of the world.

“We know that we have so much to offer so we do a lot of different advertising and promotional opportunities such as different contests and things like that to get people interested because we know once they come here, they’ll be hooked for life.” Executive Director of the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tracy McCoy

Awards were also given out to the best ambassador business in Summersville.