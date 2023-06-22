WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– White Sulphur Springs is challenging all bicycle racers to Kate’s Mountain Challenge.

According to greenbrierwv.com, this challenge is a gravel bicycle race that starts and finishes in downtown White Sulphur Springs. Riders will get to challenge themselves with long climbs and rolling hills over both gravel and paved roads with distances ranging from 23 to 70 miles.

On July 22, 2023, riders will meet at Big Draft Brewing at times depending on which of the four challenges you choose, which you can find information on that and register here.

So, if you’re a rider who is up to the challenge, you can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.