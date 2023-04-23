BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you’re looking for fun summertime activities, the Tamarack Marketplace might be the place to check out.

From May to June, Tamarack is hosting several events that look to get you into that summer mood. This includes both free and ticketed events, including Summerfest, Courtyard Concerts, and even the opening of the Best of West Virginia Art Gallery.

Marketing director AJ Dennison said the marketplace hosts these events for locals and tourists alike.

“We want to give back to the community. We want to have more to offer to locals who see us as a thing for tourists. We want to remind them that we’re here and we have these great events” Dennison said.

According to Dennison, the next event on the calendar is a Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14th. However, it is a ticketed event. If you wish to purchase tickets, they can be purchased either by visiting the marketplace or over on their website.