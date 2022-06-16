BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A counselor who worked with Tazewell County Schools was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor that occurred in West Virginia in February of 2021.

On February 18, 2021 State Trooper J.J. Stewart received a referral about the sexual abuse of a minor in Tazewell County from CPS. His investigation led to the arrest of Dalasue ‘Dala’ Phillips.

The victim reportedly lived in Virginia with their grandmother and adoptive mother. The child attended Tazewell Elementary at the time of the abuse. Dalasue was a third-party counselor working at the school, which is how she knew and was close to the victim.

According to a statement from Tazewell County Schools, Dalasue was not an employee of the school when she committed the abuse.

“The person mentioned was not an employee of Tazewell County Public Schools but did offer counseling services to our students while employed by another agency. This person has not worked within our schools for several years. To my knowledge, no one in the Tazewell county public school system has been contacted by law enforcement. If we are contacted we will be more than willing to assist law enforcement in any way as they proceed with an investigation. While this alleged incident occurred in West Virginia we will always work to protect children regardless of state lines.” Superintendent of Tazewell County Schools, Dr. Chris Stacey

Through the investigation, Dalasue Phillips was found to have been the victim’s Counselor for three to four years. According to the criminal complaint, during that time, she became a babysitter for the victim. The victim’s mother would exchange supervision when she couldn’t watch the victim after school and on weekends.

Court document stated while staying at Dalasue’s home in Bluefield, WV, the victim confirmed they were sexually abused by Dalasue more than 15 times. She would allegedly bribe the victim with ice cream and pizza. The criminal complaint stated Phillips threatened the victim never to tell anyone what she was doing or else they ‘couldn’t see each other again’.

During the course of the investigation, a forensic interview was conducted with the victim to confirm the nature of the sexual abuse. This along with the reports CPS compiled from the child’s therapist were used to charge Dalasue.