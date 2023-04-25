BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — On Thursday, April 27, 2023, Bluefield University will host the 44th annual Mud Pig Day.

Festivities will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., outside of the Dome Gymnasium. Activities will include lawn games, inflatables, and the iconic waterslide starting behind Rish Hall. The Student Activities Leadership Team will be running a tie-dye table, while the Missions Club will be hosting a pie-the-faculty-member fundraiser.

The funds raised will be used for the club’s May trip to Ecuador.

The Mud Pig Day tradition began in spring 1979 to commemorate the end of the academic year before the start of exams.

Students will be able to get a much needed break before the start of this year’s exams.