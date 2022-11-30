BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Bluefield Virginia Police Department reminded residents that today, November 30, 2022, is the deadline to submit an application for the annual Shop With a Cop event.

The Shop With a Cop event is a way for the community children to interact on a personal level with their local law enforcement. Children ages 2-13 are eligible for toys, and ages 14-17 are eligible for clothing.

Applicants/children must be residents of the Town of Bluefield Virginia with valid proof of address or valid proof of income. First-time applicants will have priority, the Bluefield Virginia Police Department noted on their Facebook post.

Applications are due today, November 30, 2022 at the Bluefield Virginia Police Department by 6p.m. For more information visit the Bluefield Virginia Police Department’s Facebook.