BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — On Friday, March 3, 2023, Mercer Christian Academy students Amelia Garrett, Elei Haynes, and Leauna Thompson received a visit from Bluefield University representatives during their lunch period.

Garrett was announced as a recipient of the full-tuition Presidential Scholarship, and Haynes and Thompson were awarded the Spire Scholarship.

“It’s so relieving, insanely, insanely relieving. I can save for my life now, and I don’t have to worry about paying for my college education. It’s such a blessing,” Garrett said.

The awards were presented by Karl Hatton, Vice President for Admissions & Student Development, and Brooke Osborne, Coordinator of Traditional Admissions.

“It’s always great to come and celebrate with them and be a part of that,” Hatton said.

The Presidential Scholarship is a full-tuition scholarship awarded to two new freshmen each year and renewable for up to four years. Two letters of recommendation must be provided, a mandatory interview, and write an essay that is reviewed by specific faculty members.

Garrett was asked to share what she would expect to be getting if she attended Bluefield University.

“I really expect to make mistakes,” she said, “and that’s what I wrote about, just learning to grow, learning to love, and learning to cherish my relationship with God over everything.”

To maintain eligibility for the Presidential Scholarship, applicants must enroll full-time, maintain a GPA of 3.5, enroll continually, which does not include summer semesters, and provide 45 hours of tutoring per semester as a junior and senior.

The Spire Scholarship is an academic scholarship in the amount of $1,000 per academic year awarded to ten freshmen that competed for the Presidential Scholarship. It is renewable for up to four years.

To maintain eligibility, applicants must enroll full-time, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0, enroll continually, which does not include summer semesters, and provide 30 hours of tutoring per semester as a junior and senior.

“Those two ladies are absolutely amazing,” Garrett said. “I know they’re smart enough to achieve anything, and we all worked really hard together. We were praying together the whole time we were at Bluefield, and it was great. We were so excited when they walked in.”

For more information, contact the Office of Public Relations and Marketing at bunews@bluefield.edu.