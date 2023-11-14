BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — There will be a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Bluefield, Virginia on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The Christmas tree lighting will be at Jack Asbery Square in downtown Bluefield, Virginia. However the Christmas tree lighting will not be the only piece of holiday spirit in the area, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. there will also be ice skating, cookies, hot cocoa, snow globe selfies, music, and Santa.

Santa will be at The Roasted Bean from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 103 Spring Street Site A Bluefield, Virginia 24605.