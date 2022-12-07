TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for five suspects wanted for criminal charges.

Pictured are the people who are currently wanted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Nicole Smith

W/F – 32 yrs old

Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of narcotics

Last known location – Big Stone Gap, VA

April Grace Triplett

W/F – 34 yrs old

Wanted for bond violation on charge of distribution of narcotics

Last known location – Bluefield, WV

James Robert Daniel Hamm

W/M – 36 yrs old

Wanted for bond violation and failure to appear on possession of narcotics

Last known location – Boissevain, VA

Jason Curtis Hubbard

W/M – 44 yrs old

Wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine

Last known location – Lebanon, VA

Brett Keith Sword

W/M – 47 yrs old

Wanted for probation violation stemming from statutory burlary

Last known location – North Tazewell, VA

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167.

All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous.