TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems in partnership with James H. Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University announced they will be providing services at Tazewell Community Health Center.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023 and Friday, May 26, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local Tazewell community members will be able to receive free healthcare services.

Services include complete history and physical by healthcare providers, dental education, initial exam, lab work including lipid panel and fasting blood sugars, pap smears, vision and hearing screenings, and sports and school physicals for children.

Walk-ins are welcome for medical services, but appointments are suggested for health services. Appointments for dental services are required and advised to be scheduled as early as possible. To schedule a dental appointment, contact Jamie Beavers at 276-979-9899 ext. 1603.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol.

To schedule an appointment or for questions, please contact 276-496-4492.