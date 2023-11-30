TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — It is time for holiday events in the town of Tazewell.

Saturday, December 2, 2023 will have a variety of Christmas events for people to enjoy on Main Street, such as a Christmas market and a Christmas parade.

The Christmas market will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will include a Gingerbread House Competition on 197 Main Street, and a petting zoo. At 10:00 a.m. at Between Friends there will be Christmas story time, with a performance by the Tazewell Dance Center on the main stage at 10:30 a.m.

Lily Comer will perform live at Between Friends at 11:00 a.m., and everyone can enjoy pictures with Santa from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main stage. People can also enjoy making holiday crafts with the Tazewell County Public Library from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tazewell Train Station.

The Tazewell Christmas Parade will start at 5:00 p.m. on Main Street. The parade route will start at Tazewell High School and travel toward Main Street.

Main Street will be closed on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the Christmas Market and the Christmas Parade.

In addition to these events, enjoy more holiday spirit at the Rink at Lincolnshire Park will be open until January 7, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Skate rentals are $5, or you can bring your own, and skating is $5 per hour.