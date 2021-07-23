Man wanted for deadly shooting in Tazewell County, considered armed and dangerous

RAVEN, VA (WVNS) — A man considered armed and dangerous by deputies is wanted for allegedly shooting two people, including his wife, in Tazewell County.

Deputies said they and Richlands Police responded to Lot 6 Ball Road in Raven for a shooting in the early morning hours of July 23, 2021. According to investigators, David Curtis Whitt, 36, shot and killed his estranged wife, Ashley. Deputies said Whitt also shot 33-year-old Chris Shelton, who was taken to a local hospital for multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to be okay.

David Whitt (Courtesy: Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office)

According to deputies, Whitt is still at large and considered both armed and dangerous. He stands 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The vehicle Whitt may be driving is a white 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, like the one pictured below. It has Virginia license plate XAN 1745.

A white 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck (Courtesy: Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office)

If you see Whitt or have any details on his whereabouts, immediately call 911 or your local law enforcement.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office are still investigating the shooting.