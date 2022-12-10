TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, December 9, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding several people on their most wanted list.

Chante Renee Presley, 27, of Richlands, is wanted for two felony indictments including four charges of distribute/possess/manufacture meth and fentanyl.

Kristen Lorin Hughes, 41, of Bluefield, WV, is wanted for failure to appear on possession of fentanyl.

Rebecca Lynn Hatcher, 41, of Grundy, is wanted for probation violation stemming from conviction on possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Marcus McAmis, 33, of Abingdon, is wanted for nine count indictments including charges of statutory burglary, grand larceny, and destruction of property.

Anyone with information regarding the wanted people are asked to contact Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-1167.