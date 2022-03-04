TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — A business shut down due to the pandemic is reborn in Tazewell County.

For the last ten months, Signco, a Chicago-based company worked to set up shop in Bluefield, Virginia.

The company invested six hundred and fifty thousand dollars into the new location.

Along with it, the opening of the new facility brought nearly twenty jobs, all of which were filled by workers of the previous company, who lost their jobs when it closed.

“It’s good the people that’s working here now is previously worked as the place that was here so we pretty much just picked up where we left off,” said Michael Phillips, the Manager of the Signco location in Bluefield.

The company was previously MC signs. Phillips is excited to continue to bring more business and employees to the company.