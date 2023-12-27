TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A new Police Chief was named for the Town of Tazewell.

Stan Lampert was promoted from Acting Chief of Police to Full-Time Police Chief by Tazewell Town Manager, Todd Day.

Day stated that the process of naming a new police chief was delayed and that he was able to continue under Article III Section 3-912 of the Town Code book, to name a new Police Chief before his departure as Town Manager on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

I first want to apologize to the Police Department, Staff of the Town of Tazewell, and the citizens of Tazewell for not following the hiring process as outlined in the Town Code Book originally… I know this lack of action on my part has caused a lot of unsettlement not only in the Police Department but obviously, also across the Town of Tazewell. I have reviewed all applications and must say that the few that were received were very impressive. However, the intuitively obvious choice that gained favorable consideration from my office was Mr. Stan Lampert. Mr. Lampert as the next Police Chief was rather compelling due to his commitment to continue the fight when I know he could have easily walked away a dozen times in the recent past. Mr. Lampert has proven over and over that his commitment to the Town of Tazwell and the citizens that reside here is unwavering and the support from his officers for him becoming the next Chief of Police shows his skills have more than exceeded my expectations for him to become the next Police Chief. Todd Day | Tazewell Town Manager

Following the code, confirmation of hiring a new police chief will be included in the Council Packet at the next Council meeting, scheduled for January 9, 2024, as Information only. Hiring a Police Chief is up to the town manager, the Council only needs confirmation.

Stan Lampert’s promotion to Full-Time Chief of Police will be effective immediately.