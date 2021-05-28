Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI after deadly accident in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A passenger was killed and the driver is now facing DUI charges after a deadly accident in Tazewell County.

Virginia State Police got the call yesterday at 12:17 p.m., for a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 460 near Route 745 in the Springville area. They say a 2015 Honda Civic ran into a ditch and hit a utility pole before overturning.

Investigators confirm the passenger, identified as Cynthia Dillow, died at the scene. They say the driver, identified as Mark Dillow, was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Virginia State Troopers confirm he will be facing a DUI charge. The crash remains under investigation.

