LATEST: One person dies following accident in Richlands

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — The accident on U.S. 460 in Richlands turns fatal.

According to the Richlands Police Department, the accident involved a car and a pedestrian on a bicycle. It happened around 4:12 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021. The pedestrian passed away from his injuries at a local hospital. No one else was injured.

The accident is currently under investigation by Officer M.G. Tiller of the Richlands Police Department with help from the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Drivers should expect traffic delays on a portion of Route 460 in Tazewell County.

Officers with the Richlands Police Department said they are on scene of a serious car accident near Silver Spur. Traffic is at a stand still. Westbound traffic could be closed for several hours on Monday, April 26, 2021.

There was no word on any injuries.