TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Back of The Dragon Old Town Revival is returning to Tazewell for its second year.

The Sturgis-like celebration is taking over the Town of Tazewell starting Friday, June 9, 2023. There will be motorcycle and BMX stunt shows, live music, food and clothing vendors and of course the ride on The Back of the Dragon. More than enough fun for the streets!