BRISTOL, VA (WVNS) – One lane has been closed on Route 91 near Tazewell County after a slide caused damage to the roadway.

The southbound lane of Route 91 between Routes 601 and 607 is closed temporarily. The road closure was necessary because of a slide which caused significant road blockage. One way traffic will be maintained throughout the area through temporary traffic signals.

Once an assessment of the slide is done, crews will be begin cleanup and repairs. A timeframe for repairs has not yet been established.

Drivers should use caution in the area and be alert to signs and message boards.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.