TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — One Community College in Virginia has been honored due to their commitment to serving military service members and veterans.

Southwest Virginia Community College has been awarded the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School designation. The designation recognizes institutions that demonstrate a commitment to serving military service members, veterans and their families through various support programs and resources.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly® School. We take great pride in serving our military service members, veterans and their families, and we are committed to providing them with the support and resources they need to succeed in their academic and professional endeavors.” Dr. Tommy Wright, President at Southwest Virginia Community College.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of Independent Leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence and Loan Default rates for all students but, specifically, for student veterans.

VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. For more information on VIQTORY visit their website.