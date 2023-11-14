TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A toy drive will be hosted by Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems’ New Day Recovery Tazewell for children in need this holiday season.

New and gently used toys for all ages are being accepted by New Day Recovery Tazewell (NDR) now through Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Patients here at New Day Recovery wanted a way to give back to the community and after lots of brainstorming, they came up with a plan to gather as many toys as they can to give back to the children in our own community. Patients are working to just show one small act of kindness can create a gigantic amount of joy. Ami Deel-Sanders , LPC, CSAC | New Day Recovery’s Behavioral Health Supervisor

Deel-Sanders also discusses what effects the acts of community service has on the community and the patients’ recovery.

It helps them build trust in themselves, and know they have so much they can achieve. This toy drive is giving them a purpose and helping to change their negative emotions into positive ones. They are building confidence in themselves and literally putting in the work by going out and meeting with people to discuss donations they never thought they would talk to before. These patients are working as a team and learning to ask for help when they need it as well as help others. It’s helping to build social connections and for most stepping out of their comfort zones and doing something they never thought they would be able to do and that is be trusted to help others. Ami Deel-Sanders , LPC, CSAC | New Day Recovery’s Behavioral Health Supervisor

Patients are going to businesses to discuss donations, handing out flyers, handwriting letters to local churches and tv stations, and bringing in toys to ensure the events’ success.

I really couldn’t be more proud of them. Ami Deel-Sanders , LPC, CSAC | New Day Recovery’s Behavioral Health Supervisor

Donations for the toy drive can be dropped off at New Day Recovery, Tazewell, Virginia, located in the Tazewell Carillion Hospital at 388 Ben Bolt Avenue, Suite 4, Tazewell, Virginia 24651.

If you have any questions about this event, contact Ami Deel-Sanders, LPC, CSAC, NDR Behavioral Health Supervisor at 276-979-9899 ext. 1643.