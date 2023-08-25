RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — At approximately 10:36 A.M., a structure fire was reported at the Oxford Square Apartment Complex in Richlands, VA.

Police, Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene, where they found the building partially in flames. When they got there, the whole building was in flames.

Emergency responders were able to help contain the fire, along with an investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Richlands Police Department. The Red Cross has been contacted as well and will be helping with residents of the building and their needs.

There are no known injuries at this point.

