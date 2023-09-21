TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — As of Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter is at capacity.

Due to being at full capacity, the shelter can only take in a limited number of strays until some of the animals that they have at the moment are fostered or adopted. However, injured animals or aggressive dogs running loose can still be taken in.

If a dog is running loose, the shelter can respond, and the animal’s owner will be given a summons if necessary and if the owner can be identified. If the animal is a stray but is not aggressive, then the shelter cannot take it at the time.