TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to the Tazewell County Facebook page, the Tazewell County Courthouse and Sheriffs Office are currently closed due to a power outage.

Both buildings will remains closed until power is restored. Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies and 911 are still up and running and ready to serve.

