TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Pre-K students from Tazewell Primary School will join Tazewell County Career and Technical Center masonry students to shop for groceries at Food Lion in Tazewell, Virginia.

The students will be shopping on Thursday, November 9, 2023, and the masonry students will be using the $1,123.84 donated by the pre-K students to build a tricycle track at their school to shop with the pre-K students.

While the money donated by the pre-K students could have been used for other needs, the masonry students decided to use the donations to buy food for a local food bank called Labor of Love Mission in Tazewell, Virginia.

The food donated by the pre-K and masonry students to the Labor of Love Mission will go to families in need during the holiday season. Once the food is bought and stored, the students will get together again to hand out the food and get first-hand experience with giving back to the community.

Every student should learn how important it is to give back to the community. A lot of kids struggle, especially during the holidays, and this will help them and their families out. Charity Hurst | TCCTC Principal

For more information about the shopping trip for Labor of Love Mission or the tricycle track referred to as “Spike’s Tike’s”, contact masonry instructor Robert “Spot” Steele by email at rsteele@tcpsva.org or by phone at 276-988-5511 ext. 1724.