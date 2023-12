TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about the location of 19-year-old Montes Diaz Efron.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Efron might be in the truck pictured in the western part of Tazewell County.

If anyone has any information on Efron’s location, message the Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, call their dispatch at 276-988-0902, or contact 1st Lieutenant Chuck McNerlin at 276-988-1154.