POUNDING MILL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a woman who they are trying to find in relation to an incident at a Walmart.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the woman they are looking for is wanted for questioning in relation to an incident on December 27, 2023. The incident took place at the Walmart in Pounding Mill.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the woman or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 988-0704 to leave a message for Deputy Haywood.

