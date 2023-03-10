TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Watch out partner, there’s a new posse in town and now you can join.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt, with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, announced an exciting new volunteer program that has started it’s recruiting process on Friday, March 10, 2023. The program will allow members to have training opportunities that teach them basic medical needs, search and rescue techniques, and law enforcement procedures.

Posse members will see first-hand aspects of the Sheriff’s Office such as communications, the Detective Division, Patrol, School Safety and more.

“Establishing a Volunteer Posse Program, not only gives us extra eyes and ears around the county, but gives us a specialized group we can call upon during various emergency situations” Tazewell Sheriff Brian Hieatt

People who are interested in joining will need to be able to attend special training session in the evenings for two weeks. After the initial training, there will be a monthly training session and members will now be available to be called upon during an emergency where their training may come into effect.

For more information, or to join, email brian.triplett@tcsova.org or call 276-988-1108.