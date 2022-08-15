TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Tazewell Police Department performed an active shooter drill.

The Police Department conducted the drill at 4:30 at Tazewell High School.

Police Chief David Mills said they alerted the community a large police presence would be seen near the school and not be alarmed.

Mills said they do these drills to be prepared for the worst.

“We also want people to be aware that we will be prepared if something like this happens and the reason we’re having this done today is we will not fail to act if something happens,” Mills said.

Mills added they plan to do more drills throughout the school year and hope to work with other agencies in the county.