TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three individuals that have criminal charges in Tazewell County.

Raymond Hawver Vencill, 56, of North Tazewell, is wanted for distribution of methamphetamine. Angela Renae Hall, 45, of Bluefield, VA, is wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of hydromorphone. Amaryllin Katharine Shirley, 30, of Cedar Bluff, is wanted for multiple charges including probation violation stemming from possession of methamphetamine.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department asks if you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people please contact them at 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous.