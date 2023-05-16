UPDATE: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 @ 4:20 | TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — An earlier Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service has since expired.

The warning was shifted to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Residents are asked to always remain vigilante during sevre weather,

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning was called for a portion of Tazewell County.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the southeastern section of Tazewell County until 4:15 PM.

