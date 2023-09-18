RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Two men were found unresponsive in a car in the back parking lot of Richlands High School on Monday September 18, 2023.

While performing a security check, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Richlands Police Department Officers discovered two men unresponsive in a car in the back parking lot of Richlands High School.

Both men were revealed to be private contractors that were waiting for the beginning of their workday. They appeared to be under the influence of opioids or related substances. Responding units gave both men Naloxone before they were taken to a nearby emergency facility.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers are investigating and charges are currently pending.

All students, faculty, and staff at the school are safe with no current safety risk in relation to this incident at this time.