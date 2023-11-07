TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — While some races on Election Day only have one candidate running unopposed, it is still important to be aware of who will be taking that leadership position.

In Tazewell County, Virginia, there are a total of eight races that were run uncontested.

What may be the most notable uncontested race was for Tazewell County Sheriff. Current Tazewell County Sheriff Brian L. Hieatt will keep his position watching over the residents of Tazewell County.

For Tazewell County Treasurer, David T. Larimer II ran an uncontested race.

For the Commonwealth’s Attorney race, J. Chris Plaster ran unopposed, while David R. Anderson ran an uncontested race for the Commissioner of Revenue position.

Other uncontested races came within the Tazewell County School Board Member races. David R. Woodard II was unopposed in the Northern District for his membership seat. In the Eastern District, Erik D. Robinson will take his uncontested seat, while Donna Lawson Whittington ran unopposed in the Northwestern District.

Shanna C. Plaster also ran an uncontested race for the Board of Supervisors Member race. Plaster was on ballots in precincts 401-Richlands and 402-Jewell Ridge.

