TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A fatal two-vehicle crash that happened on June 27, 2023, at 3:55 P.M. in the 11800 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway, is currently under investigation

According to a release from the VSP, a 2019 Subaru Legacy was pulling out onto Route 460. As they were pulling out, they failed to yield and crashed into a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that as unable to avoid hitting the Subaru.

Merre S. Lipps, 83, of Pounding Mill, Va., who was driving the Subaru died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, Zachary Hays, 25, of Cedar Bluff, Va., was transported to Clinch Valley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

No charges have been handed down at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.