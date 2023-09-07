TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and driver of a hit and run crash that happened at approximately 10:20 A.M. in the community of Raven in Tazewell County.

The crash was at the intersection of Redwood Road and Raven Road, near Route 460 in Tazewell County, Virginia.

A 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was exiting Route 460 onto Raven Road when it was hit by a black Chevrolet S10 pickup truck pulling onto Raven Road from Redwood Road. The pickup truck left the scene. The owner of the motorcycle was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

The pickup truck has damage on its front end and front passenger side. It also has chrome/stainless steel fender trim on all four wheel wells.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The public is urged to call the Virginia State Police with any information at 276-228-3131 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.