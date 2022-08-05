LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you love books and reading, the Lewisburg Literacy Festival is in town at Carnegie Hall, on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Greg Johnson, the Program Director for the Lewisburg Literacy Festival, said this festival has prominent guest speakers coming, such as Garry Trudeau, the cartoonist known for his comic strip “Doonesbury,” and was behind the creation of the promotional flyer for the festival. It also offers a lot of programs to promote literacy and love for reading.

“We have some activities for children in the stores around town. The library has a used book sale during this time that goes on for 2 days,” said Johnson.

Johnson added, “I need to point out that the entire literary festival is entirely free, and I think sets us apart from other literary festivals where you have to pay to hear some speakers… because we have support from local foundations, and businesses and individuals, and the City of Lewisburg, were able to offer everything for free, including workshops.”

Johnson also added that this festival is free to the public thanks to local support and love for the festival, which includes writing workshops that are also free to inspire future aspiring writers.