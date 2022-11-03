With November now here, hunting season is officially back in the Mountain State. While many are ready to get back onto the hunting trail, it is essential to keep in mind safety is still a top priority.

This is especially important when it comes to heart attack and stroke-like symptoms. Thankfully, the American Heart Association has brought back the “Heart Healthy Hunting” campaign to spread awareness. According to Julie Warden, Government Relations Director of the Charleston AHA, they brought it back because of West Virginia’s hunting culture.

“We do have hunting as a piece of our culture…every year we see folks hop up in October and November ready for hunting season,” Warden said.

Warden mentions part of the reason for heart attack and stroke-related occurrences while on the trial is due to people not being actively ready. Unfortunately, these occurrences happen more often than some people realize.

“It’s far more common than people realize…your exerting energy that you may have not exerted all year long and it can be a lot of energy at one time” Warden said.

Warden goes on to say that it is important to pay attention to yourself while hunting and if you feel like you are in trouble, do not push yourself and pay attention to every part of your body.

“Look at discomfort at other parts of the upper body as well and that will include the arm, neck, back, your jaw, your stomach…you can also watch for shortness of breath, a cold sweat, nausea, or light headedness” Warden said.

This campaign runs until the end of the month and Warden says the campaign carries actual stories to it and it is important for other hunters to be safe while hunting.

“It actually has real stories from folks who have either survived a heart attack or stroke in the woods during hunting season or they have lost a loved one for this issue…we have real people telling real stories to make sure we make an impact,” Warden said.