BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley’s Crossroads Mall will be hosting nearly a week full of fun with the 2023 Beckley Spring Carnival!

According to Gambill Amusements, the carnival will be returning on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and will continue until Monday, May 29, 2023. You can buy tickets for the unlimited ride wristband for $20 in advance, and the unlimited ride hours will be:

Wednesday – 6 p.m.

Thursday – 6 p.m.

Friday – 6 p.m.

Saturday – 1 p.m.

Sunday – 1 p.m.

Monday – 1 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Innovative Ticketing Inc.

So, if you are looking for a few days of fun for the summer months, then Beckley’s carnival is the place to be in late May.