BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is accepting entries for their annual Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, December 2, 2023, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Line-up for the parade will start at Park Middle School for floats and cars at 9:00 a.m., and at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza for bands, walking units, and dancers at 10:00 a.m. The parade will follow the usual route that circles around downtown.

“Christmas Villages” is the theme for this year’s parade. Villages from the North Pole, Gingerbread houses, Bethlehem, Whoville, or even decorated buildings as a village can be featured. Signs identifying the group on the float need to be on all four sides of the floats, and the parade categories include schools, civic/service club, church/religious, non-profit business/organization, and business/commercial.

Beckley Christmas Parade 2022- Jackie Withrow

Beckley Christmas Parade 2022- ResCare

Beckley Christmas Parade 2022- Santa

Trophies will be given to the best overall, 1st and 2nd place five float categories, dance/theatre group, bands, animal unit, judges’ choice walking unit, and classic car. A $100 cash prize will be given to the best overall, and 1st place in the five float categories will get $50. There will be an awards ceremony at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre on Neville Street after the parade.

Santa Claus will be located by the end of the parade, and the YMCA’s Spirit of Beckley honorees Richard and Beth Jarrell will be the Parade Grand Marshals.

For those interested in entering the parade, complete the entry form at Beckley.Events Community Calendar by November 30, 2023, and if you have any questions contact Beckley Events by phone at 304-256-1776. The community’s support and interest in the annual Christmas Parade is appreciated by the organizing committee.