PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Veterans Day Parade will be on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

The start of the parade will be on the lower end of Mercer Street and will end at the Mercer County Courthouse.

The City of Princeton invites local veterans, their families, and community members to attend. The parade is a great way for the area to show appreciation for the people that have served our country.

To register to participate in the parade or for more information, contact the Princeton Vet

Center at 304-425-8098.