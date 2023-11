PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton has rescheduled the 2023 Princeton Christmas Parade.

The 2023 Princeton Christmas Parade will be moved from Friday, December 1, 2023 to Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

The new parade date will let students, families, and Tiger fans support the 2023 Princeton High School Football Team at the Class AAA State Championship game while also being able to participate in the 2023 parade.